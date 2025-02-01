WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Live Results - (February 1, 2025)

The 2025 Royal Rumble kicked off with a high-energy pre-show packed with anticipation. As the Star-Spangled Banner played, the atmosphere inside the arena was electric, setting the stage for one of WWE's most highly anticipated events of the year.

The broadcast opened with a montage featuring several WWE Superstars backstage and making their arrivals, each competitor looking focused and ready for battle. As the camera cut to the ring, Stephanie McMahon made her entrance to a strong crowd reaction. Ever the showwoman, she engaged the audience for the traditional cheap pop before turning her attention to the record-breaking event.

Stephanie thanked the WWE Universe for making the 2025 Royal Rumble the biggest in history, acknowledging the sold-out crowd and their dedication to the spectacle. The fans, naturally, responded with thunderous cheers. She then officially welcomed everyone to the event before an explosive pyrotechnic display lit up the arena.

The broadcast then transitioned to a pre-recorded segment featuring Pat McAfee in what was described as a cold open. The charismatic commentator took a moment to hype up his hometown of Indianapolis before delivering a rapid-fire history lesson on the Royal Rumble, highlighting its legacy and impact on WWE history.

2025 Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Alicia Taylor kicks off the Women's Royal Rumble by providing a quick rundown of the rules. The crowd reacts enthusiastically to the instructions. The first entrant is Iyo Sky, marking her third time competing in a Royal Rumble match. Liv Morgan enters second, continuing her streak of participating in every Women's Royal Rumble to date. She has also been the runner-up for the past two years.

As the match begins, Liv and Iyo circle each other, engaging the crowd before locking up. Michael Cole and Wade Barrett immediately jump into commentary, offering statistics and strategic insights on surviving as an early entrant in a Rumble match. Pat McAfee also joins in on commentary. Iyo quickly takes Liv down, earning cheers from the audience. The two battle near the ropes, with Liv managing to toss Iyo over the top. They fight precariously on the apron, with Iyo holding onto Liv’s leg to stay in the match. Iyo eventually creates separation and re-enters the ring. Liv attempts her signature ObLIVion, but Iyo counters. Iyo nearly eliminates Liv, sending her over the top rope, but Liv manages to hang on. The two struggle for control as the countdown begins.

Roxanne Perez enters as the third competitor. She wastes no time, diving into the action and squaring off against both Iyo and Liv individually. The intensity builds as the match progresses, leading to the arrival of the fourth entrant—Lyra Valkyria—who jumps straight into the fray.