Jey Uso Wins 2025 Men's Royal Rumble, Secures WrestleMania Spot

In a night of unforgettable action at the Royal Rumble, Jey Uso emerged as the ultimate victor of the men's match, earning a coveted ticket to WrestleMania. The match saw an explosive sequence of entrances and high-impact maneuvers that kept the crowd on the edge of their seats. Early in the event, Rey Mysterio set the tone with his signature style and respectful handshake with Penta, which quickly escalated into a wild brawl.

As the match progressed, a host of superstars, including Chad Gable, Carmelo Hayes, Santos Escobar, Otis, Bron Breakker, and even legends such as Roman Reigns and John Cena, all played their parts in an epic confrontation that showcased both skill and unpredictability.

The dramatic narrative reached its zenith as alliances formed and rivalries intensified. Key moments included Otis executing a single-handed chokeslam on Escobar, Roman Reigns eliminating The Miz and Sheamus with powerful spears, and John Cena engaging in his iconic "You cannot see me" moment. Despite the chaos and multiple near-eliminations, it was Jey Uso who outlasted his formidable opponents in the final showdown. Alongside Logan Paul and John Cena, Uso engaged in an intense, high-octane brawl that electrified the audience. With a series of decisive strikes, Jey Uso eliminated Cena and proved his mettle by standing alone in the ring as the last man standing. This monumental victory not only marked a historic win in the Rumble but also set the stage for a thrilling WrestleMania main event opportunity.