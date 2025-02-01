Charlotte Flair Wins 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble, Secures WrestleMania Spot

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The Women's Royal Rumble match opened the main card of tonight’s (Saturday, February 1, 2025) Royal Rumble premium live event at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The match featured the return of Charlotte Flair and multiple surprise entrants.

Early in the match, several NXT competitors made an appearance, including Roxanne Perez and Lash Legend. The members of Pure Fusion Collective worked together, leading to a moment where Ivy Nile eliminated the Intercontinental Champion to further their ongoing storyline. Maxxine Dupri then eliminated Nile, continuing their rivalry.

United States Champion Chelsea Green was performing well in the match until she was unintentionally eliminated by her Secret Hervice teammate, Piper Niven.

Jordynne Grace entered at number 19 as a highly anticipated surprise and immediately made an impact with a Death Valley Driver on Niven. She also had a moment of interaction with Naomi, which created some tension between Naomi and her tag team partner, Bianca Belair.

Alexa Bliss made her return at number 21 after a two-year absence. She was accompanied by her signature doll, indicating that her previous character elements remain part of her presentation.

NXT talent Stephanie Vaquer also entered the match and received a strong reaction from the audience. Following her was WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, whose entrance was met with another loud ovation. At one point, the ring was filled with competitors, prompting a "This is awesome" chant from the crowd.

Raquel Rodriguez entered and began dominating alongside her tag team partner, Liv Morgan.

Charlotte Flair, considered a favorite to win, entered at number 27 and quickly eliminated two opponents. NXT Women’s Champion Giulia also participated, briefly showcasing her skills on a larger stage.

The final surprise entrant was Nikki Bella at number 30, making her return after previously hinting at a comeback.

A key moment in the match saw several wrestlers standing on the ring apron before Nia Jax eliminated multiple competitors at once. The final sequence was a rapid exchange, ending with Flair eliminating Jax while she was attempting to eliminate Perez. Flair capitalized on the situation, landing a big boot on Perez to secure the victory.

With this win, Charlotte Flair has officially secured a championship opportunity at WrestleMania.