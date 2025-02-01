AJ Styles Makes Triumphant Return in Men’s 2025 Royal Rumble After Lengthy Injury Absence

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AJ Styles, who had been absent from television for several months following an injury, has made his return by competing in the Men’s Royal Rumble match. In his previous appearance, Styles reemerged on WWE television during an episode of SmackDown, where he faced Carmelo Hayes in an engaging contest. Following that bout, WWE disclosed that Styles was managing a mid-foot ligament sprain.

Originally, Styles was intended to conclude his storyline with a farewell segment prior to his injury-related hiatus. Subsequent revelations by Styles confirmed that he had suffered a Lisfranc injury and admitted that he was "cooked," emphasizing the considerable challenges that the injury had imposed on his career.