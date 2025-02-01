WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Joe Hendry Shocks Fans with Surprise 2025 Royal Rumble Entrance

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 01, 2025

Joe Hendry Shocks Fans with Surprise 2025 Royal Rumble Entrance

Joe Hendry, the TNA World Heavyweight Champion, made an unexpected entrance at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, during this year’s WWE Royal Rumble match. The veteran wrestler entered the fray at the #15 position, a move that sent shockwaves through the arena. His appearance at the Royal Rumble has added a new twist to the ever-evolving crossover between wrestling promotions.

Hendry has been steadily rising in popularity, a trend that began with his standout performance in a battle royal on NXT TV last year. This surge in recognition was further cemented during NXT No Mercy, where he faced off against Ethan Page for the NXT Title in the main event, despite ultimately falling short. The unexpected debut at the Royal Rumble has fans and pundits alike speculating on what this inter-promotional venture might lead to next.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Live Results - (February 1, 2025)

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to our LIVE coverage of tonight's WWE Royal Rumble event! The action kicks off at 6 PM Eastern from Lucas Oil [...]

— Ben Kerin Feb 01, 2025 06:03PM


Tags: #wwe #tna #tna wrestling #royal rumble #results #joe hendry

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π