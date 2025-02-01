Joe Hendry Shocks Fans with Surprise 2025 Royal Rumble Entrance

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Joe Hendry, the TNA World Heavyweight Champion, made an unexpected entrance at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, during this year’s WWE Royal Rumble match. The veteran wrestler entered the fray at the #15 position, a move that sent shockwaves through the arena. His appearance at the Royal Rumble has added a new twist to the ever-evolving crossover between wrestling promotions.

Hendry has been steadily rising in popularity, a trend that began with his standout performance in a battle royal on NXT TV last year. This surge in recognition was further cemented during NXT No Mercy, where he faced off against Ethan Page for the NXT Title in the main event, despite ultimately falling short. The unexpected debut at the Royal Rumble has fans and pundits alike speculating on what this inter-promotional venture might lead to next.