Cody Rhodes Emerges as Undisputed Champion in Brutal Ladder Encounter at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Undisputed WWE Championship action reached a fever pitch during an intense ladder match between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens. Kevin Owens made his entrance carrying the Winged Eagle championship and wearing his signature "The Canadian Dream Son of a Security Systems Technician" shirt, playfully taunting his opponent as he arrived. The crowd offered a mixed reaction of cheers and boos in response. Soon after, Cody Rhodes, the disputed Undisputed WWE Champion, emerged with his signature "whoa," eliciting an enthusiastic reaction from the audience. Official announcements were made before the titles were displayed and the bell rang at 8:20pm, setting the stage for an explosive contest.

At the beginning of the match, Cody and Owens exchanged verbal jabs, their tension escalating even before physical contact ensued. The match quickly turned violent as both superstars began trading punches. Owens gained early control by stomping Rhodes into the mat and dragging him into the corner, with the brawl spilling outside the ring. Rhodes attempted to use a ladder, but Owens intercepted him on the ramp, slamming Rhodes onto it and damaging the ladder. The skirmish spread into the ringside area and into the crowd, with both competitors resorting to using audience beverages as improvised weapons.

The action continued to escalate as Owens retrieved a ladder and positioned it against the barricade, sending Rhodes crashing across it. The fighters engaged in a back-and-forth exchange between the ring and the outside area. At one point, Owens attempted to climb a ladder but was countered by Rhodes, who sent Owens crashing against it. The intensity of the battle increased around the commentary tables, where Owens cleared the broadcast table and used its top cover as a weapon. He then constructed a makeshift bridge with another ladder into the ring. A series of fierce exchanges followed, with Rhodes setting up his own ladder as the two traded strikes, including a brief moment with a step ladder that resulted in ineffective maneuvers.

At a critical moment, Rhodes whipped Owens into a taller ladder, knocking it over before resetting it and climbing. Owens refused to yield and grabbed Rhodes' foot, resulting in a struggle on the ladder. The match continued for over five minutes, with several ladders sustaining significant damage. In a dramatic turn, Owens attempted a Package Piledriver, only to be countered by a backdrop that sent him crashing through another ladder.

Despite the chaos, Owens maintained control for much of the encounter, with debris from fallen ladders scattered throughout the ring and surrounding areas. At 8:38pm, Owens began ascending a ladder but was halted by a determined Rhodes. The two exchanged blows around the ring, with Owens even using a ladder as a makeshift table as he climbed the turnbuckles. In a moment of hesitation, Owens declared, "I did not want to have to do this." Rhodes rallied, narrowly avoiding a potential splash, and the competitors battled along the turnbuckles until Owens delivered a Fisherman s Buster that sent Rhodes crashing through a ladder at 8:40pm. The arena erupted with a loud "holy shit" chant as officials, including Nick Aldis, rushed to attend to Cody.

Medical personnel and Sami Zayn quickly responded to check on both superstars. Wade Barrett commented, "I smell a fix. I do not like this at all." Even after receiving initial medical attention, the match resumed as Owens cleared a ladder from the ring and advanced on Rhodes. The contest continued to captivate the audience as both superstars displayed remarkable resilience and determination.

Rhodes eventually regained momentum and executed a Cody Cutter on Owens seemingly out of nowhere. The action spilled outside the ring, where Rhodes took the offensive and managed to draw blood from Owens. With his fists, Rhodes targeted the wound on Owens' head, yelling, "that is what you want? That is what you want?" as he advanced. Rhodes then roared as he made his way toward the ladder bridge connecting the commentary area to the ringside apron. Owens retaliated with a low-blow, striking Rhodes with a ruthless attack. Owens then sought an opportunity to execute a Package Piledriver on the commentary table, but Rhodes countered with an Alabama Slam through the ladder onto the unforgiving floor, leaving Owens incapacitated. Without hesitation, Rhodes repositioned the ladder and climbed with unwavering determination, reaching the belts at 8:44pm. With Owens incapacitated, Rhodes removed his title, took away the Smoking Skull belt, and secured the win. In doing so, Cody Rhodes confirmed his status as the Undisputed WWE Champion.