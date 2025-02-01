DIY Retain WWE Tag Team Titles in Chaotic 2-Out-of-3 Falls at Royal Rumble 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The WWE Tag Team Championship was on the line in a thrilling 2-out-of-3 Falls Match as reigning champions #DIY defended against the Motor City Machine Guns. The high-stakes showdown delivered a mix of technical precision, explosive action, and unexpected controversy.

Chris Sabin and Tommaso Ciampa started the match with a competitive exchange, but the challengers gained early control with quick tags and signature double-team offense. The fast-paced assault kept #DIY on the back foot, with Sabin landing a running attack to the outside that took out both champions. However, a miscalculation allowed Ciampa to capitalize, spiking Sabin with a DDT before grounding him with submission holds. The champions cut the ring in half, isolating Sabin while methodically wearing him down.

As the action intensified, Alex Shelley finally tagged in, just as Johnny Gargano missed an attempt to do the same. Shelley capitalized on the confusion, but a timely strike from Ciampa allowed #DIY to land a high-impact running knee, securing the first fall and taking a 1-0 lead.

Ciampa and Gargano kept Shelley trapped in the ring, using precise teamwork to maintain control. However, when Gargano attempted a charging attack, Shelley countered with a swift kick, creating an opening to tag in a fired-up Sabin. The Machine Guns turned the tide, unleashing a relentless assault on both champions. Sabin took flight with a springboard dive to the outside, before re-entering the ring to hit a Tornado DDT on Gargano. The challengers then executed their signature Skull & Bones finisher on Gargano, leveling the match at 1-1.

With the final fall looming, the action became more chaotic. Ciampa attempted Project Ciampa on Sabin, but Sabin countered, forcing a wild exchange that led to Gargano inadvertently superkicking his own partner. The Motor City Machine Guns pounced on the mistake, nearly sealing the win. However, before they could finish the champions off, interference struck.

Angelo Dawkins suddenly appeared at ringside, distracting the referee. Meanwhile, Montez Ford sneaked into the ring, using a crutch to attack both Sabin and Shelley from behind. The sneak attack left the challengers vulnerable, allowing #DIY to capitalize and pin Sabin to secure the decisive fall.

Winners and STILL WWE Tag Team Champions: #DIY

After the bell, The Street Profits continued their assault on #DIY. Michael Cole clarified the motive behind the interference—Ford and Dawkins were not there to help #DIY, but to ensure the champions retained so they could settle their own grudge. The fallout leaves the WWE Tag Team Championship picture more volatile than ever.