Nikki Bella Shocks Fans with Surprise Entry at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Nikki Garcia (Nikki Bella) made a surprise return to WWE by entering the Women's Royal Rumble match at number 30 on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. This appearance marks her first in-ring action since participating in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble.

Earlier this month, Garcia attended the premiere episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, where she was seen in the audience. In an interview with Us Weekly, she expressed her longing for the wrestling world, stating, "I miss being Nikki Bella. I miss being around that family. I definitely miss being in that ring." Garcia and her twin sister, Brie, departed from WWE in March 2023, choosing to embrace their maiden name and embark on new ventures.