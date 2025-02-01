Alexa Bliss Makes Shock WWE Return at the Royal Rumble 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Alexa Bliss is back in WWE. The five-time Women's Champion made her highly anticipated return at the Royal Rumble, entering the women's match at No. 20 to a massive ovation from the crowd. Bliss sported brand-new gear inspired by her Firefly Funhouse persona, complete with a fresh Lily Doll, signaling a return to her darker character roots.

Bliss had been a major topic of speculation in recent weeks, with rumors swirling since WWE's Raw on Netflix premiere on January 6. Initial reports suggested that Bliss was expected to make her comeback that night in Los Angeles. However, a contract dispute reportedly led to creative plans for her return being put on hold.

According to PWInsider, Bliss had been negotiating for a new contract, while WWE was looking to bring her back under the terms of her previous deal. The Wrestling Observer further noted that the two sides were at a significant impasse, leading to internal discussions on whether a deal would be finalized at all.

Clearly, an agreement was reached in recent days, as Bliss made her long-awaited return to the squared circle.

This marks Bliss’s first match since the 2023 Royal Rumble, where she challenged Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship. Following that bout, Bliss stepped away from WWE to focus on her personal life and later gave birth to her first child.

With her return now official, the WWE Universe is eager to see what lies ahead for Alexa Bliss.