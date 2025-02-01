WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Stephanie McMahon Kicks Off Record-Breaking 2025 Royal Rumble

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 01, 2025

Stephanie McMahon Kicks Off Record-Breaking 2025 Royal Rumble

The 2025 Royal Rumble broadcast opened with a montage featuring several WWE Superstars backstage and making their arrivals, each competitor looking focused and ready for battle. As the camera cut to the ring, Stephanie McMahon made her entrance to a strong crowd reaction. Ever the showwoman, she engaged the audience for the traditional cheap pop before turning her attention to the record-breaking event.

Stephanie thanked the WWE Universe for making the 2025 Royal Rumble the biggest in history, acknowledging the sold-out crowd and their dedication to the spectacle. The fans, naturally, responded with thunderous cheers. She then officially welcomed everyone to the event before an explosive pyrotechnic display lit up the arena.

The broadcast then transitioned to a pre-recorded segment featuring Pat McAfee in what was described as a cold open.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Live Results - (February 1, 2025)

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to our LIVE coverage of tonight's WWE Royal Rumble event! The action kicks off at 6 PM Eastern from Lucas Oil [...]

— Ben Kerin Feb 01, 2025 06:03PM


Tags: #wwe #royal rumble #stephanie mcmahon

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π