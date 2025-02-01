Stephanie McMahon Kicks Off Record-Breaking 2025 Royal Rumble

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The 2025 Royal Rumble broadcast opened with a montage featuring several WWE Superstars backstage and making their arrivals, each competitor looking focused and ready for battle. As the camera cut to the ring, Stephanie McMahon made her entrance to a strong crowd reaction. Ever the showwoman, she engaged the audience for the traditional cheap pop before turning her attention to the record-breaking event.

Stephanie thanked the WWE Universe for making the 2025 Royal Rumble the biggest in history, acknowledging the sold-out crowd and their dedication to the spectacle. The fans, naturally, responded with thunderous cheers. She then officially welcomed everyone to the event before an explosive pyrotechnic display lit up the arena.

The broadcast then transitioned to a pre-recorded segment featuring Pat McAfee in what was described as a cold open.