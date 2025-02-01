Saraya Comments on Split With Ronnie Radke

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, AEW star Saraya confirmed her split from longtime boyfriend Ronnie Radke, frontman of Falling in Reverse. The couple, who began dating in 2018, ended their relationship amicably in late 2024.

Saraya stated, "Good. I am doing great. It was meant to be. We are good friends, though. It ended amicably and positively. We just drifted apart in a way; we are just better off as friends... No, you know what? I was just saying to my friends I have not been single in a second, and I feel like it is really important to just like be my share for a second."

When asked if their busy schedules contributed to the breakup, she responded, "Yeah, it did, and like he is just getting bigger, and you know he is just getting so much busier and say what so am I, so it just yeah, it is what it is."

Reflecting on the relationship, Saraya added, "He was great, really sweet, and we were together for a long time. It is just that we were not compatible anymore. We are just better off as friends. We were friends beforehand and tried to make it work as a relationship. It worked, and then it did not."

Saraya also mentioned that she would not date a musician again. Recently, she confirmed her AEW contract status and left the door open to a potential WWE return.