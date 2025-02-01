Major Surprise Rumored for WWE Royal Rumble 2025, Final Match Card

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has teased a massive surprise set to unfold at tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble event. Speaking about insider knowledge he recently received, Ray emphasized the scale of the revelation, saying:

"It is going to be big. Inside information on a need-to-know basis, and I needed to know... I am telling you, what I found out this morning for the Rumble, big is not the right word. Huge."

While details remain undisclosed, his remarks have fueled speculation among fans about what might happen during one of WWE's most unpredictable nights.

Cody Rhodes Reaches 300 Days as Champion, Set for Title Defense

Cody Rhodes has officially hit 300 days as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The milestone comes after he dethroned Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 (Night Two). Throughout his reign, Rhodes has successfully defended the title against top contenders, including AJ Styles, Logan Paul, Solo Sikoa, and Kevin Owens.

Tonight, Rhodes faces a major challenge as he defends the championship against Owens in a high-stakes Ladder Match at WWE Royal Rumble.

Final Match Card for WWE Royal Rumble 2025

The lineup for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view promises an action-packed show:

Undisputed WWE Championship Ladder Match:

Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens

Men’s Royal Rumble Match:

John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntye, LA Knight, Jey Uso, Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Logan Paul, Penta, Chad Gable, Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Damian Priest, Santos Escobar, Jacob Fatu, 12 More TBA

Women’s Royal Rumble Match:

Nia Jax, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Liv Morgan, Lyra Valkyria, Ivy Nile, IYO SKY, Chelsea Green, Zelina Vega, Candice LeRae, Piper Niven, 17 More TBA

WWE Tag Team Championships Two Out Of Three Falls Match:

#DIY vs. Motor City Machine Guns