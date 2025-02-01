Penta Credits ECW Legend as His Wrestling Role Model

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Penta El Zero Miedo recently expressed gratitude to ECW legend Tommy Dreamer for his guidance throughout his wrestling career. In a conversation on Busted Open Radio, Penta referred to Dreamer as his "role model" and acknowledged him for providing "the best advice" in the industry. He stated, "Tommy [Dreamer] always gave me the best advice in this business… I want to say thank you for everything. You are my role model."

On January 13th, Penta made a significant impact by debuting in WWE with a victory over Chad Gable. This match, held in California where Penta began his wrestling journey, was particularly meaningful as it took place in front of his family. Reflecting on this milestone, Penta described the bout as a turning point in his career, emphasizing that he had worked for 20 years to "achieve this dream."

Addressing comparisons to Rey Mysterio, Penta expressed his desire to establish his own identity in professional wrestling. While he holds respect for Mysterio, Penta aims to be recognized as the "first Penta" rather than the next Mysterio, humorously noting that he "loves Rey, but loves himself more."