WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Mick Foley and Nikki Bella in Indianapolis for Royal Rumble Weekend

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 01, 2025

Mick Foley and Nikki Bella in Indianapolis for Royal Rumble Weekend

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has been seen at the hotel housing WWE personnel for the Royal Rumble weekend. Nikki Bella has also arrived in Indianapolis for the event, accompanied by her mother and brother.

Additionally, former WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze and Big E are in town. They've been frequenting the WWE Superstore, with Big E's name circulating as a potential competitor in the men’s Royal Rumble match, although there are no confirmations of his clearance to wrestle.

Final Match Card for WWE Royal Rumble 2025

The lineup for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view promises an action-packed show:

Undisputed WWE Championship Ladder Match:
Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens

Men’s Royal Rumble Match:
John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntye, LA Knight, Jey Uso, Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Logan Paul, Penta, Chad Gable, Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Damian Priest, Santos Escobar, Jacob Fatu, 12 More TBA

Women’s Royal Rumble Match:
Nia Jax, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Liv Morgan, Lyra Valkyria, Ivy Nile, IYO SKY, Chelsea Green, Zelina Vega, Candice LeRae, Piper Niven, 17 More TBA

WWE Tag Team Championships Two Out Of Three Falls Match:
#DIY vs. Motor City Machine Guns

Major Surprise Rumored for WWE Royal Rumble 2025, Final Match Card

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has teased a massive surprise set to unfold at tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble event. Speaking about insider kn [...]

— Ben Kerin Feb 01, 2025 07:28AM

Source: ewrestlingnews.com
Tags: #wwe #royal rumble #mick foley #nikki bella #tyler breeze #big e

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π