Mick Foley and Nikki Bella in Indianapolis for Royal Rumble Weekend

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has been seen at the hotel housing WWE personnel for the Royal Rumble weekend. Nikki Bella has also arrived in Indianapolis for the event, accompanied by her mother and brother.
Additionally, former WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze and Big E are in town. They've been frequenting the WWE Superstore, with Big E's name circulating as a potential competitor in the men’s Royal Rumble match, although there are no confirmations of his clearance to wrestle.
Final Match Card for WWE Royal Rumble 2025
The lineup for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view promises an action-packed show:
Undisputed WWE Championship Ladder Match:
Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens
Men’s Royal Rumble Match:
John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntye, LA Knight, Jey Uso, Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Logan Paul, Penta, Chad Gable, Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Damian Priest, Santos Escobar, Jacob Fatu, 12 More TBA
Women’s Royal Rumble Match:
Nia Jax, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Liv Morgan, Lyra Valkyria, Ivy Nile, IYO SKY, Chelsea Green, Zelina Vega, Candice LeRae, Piper Niven, 17 More TBA
WWE Tag Team Championships Two Out Of Three Falls Match:
#DIY vs. Motor City Machine Guns
