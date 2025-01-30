WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Charlotte Flair's Imminent WWE Return Sparks Speculation of Title Opportunities

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 30, 2025

Charlotte Flair is set to make a significant return to WWE television after being sidelined due to a severe knee injury in December 2023. During a match against Asuka on SmackDown, Flair suffered tears to her ACL, MCL, and meniscus, which required extensive recovery time.

According to WrestleVotes, Flair's upcoming return will feature a revamped persona that fully embraces her family legacy, showcasing a "Top Girl" attitude and flair. There is also speculation that championship opportunities are on the horizon for her. 

In anticipation of her comeback, WWE has released new merchandise reflecting her updated moniker, which is available for fans to purchase.


 

Tags: #wwe #charlotte flair

