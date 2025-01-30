WWE Legends Set to Attend Royal Rumble 2025 in Indianapolis

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

As the WWE Royal Rumble approaches this weekend in Indianapolis, several notable figures are expected to be present. While some legends will make surprise appearances during the event, others will be in town for various purposes, including interviews for WWE projects or personal visits.

Reports indicate that The Undertaker and Kurt Angle are among the legends anticipated to attend the show. Additionally, there is internal speculation about Sean Waltman's presence, though it remains unconfirmed whether he will be in town for the event.

The company is also bringing in some NXT trainees, including Mark Henry’s son, Jacob. In the realm of second-generation talents, sources close to the Steiner family have stated that Brock Rechsteiner, the son of Scott Steiner, will be in town. WWE has recently shown interest in him, and Scott Steiner previously revealed that WWE has offered his son a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal while he plays as a wide receiver at Jacksonville State University.