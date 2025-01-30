Top Name Not Expected for Royal Rumble Despite WWE-TNA Partnership

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE has a long history of bringing back former superstars and legends for surprise Royal Rumble appearances, and this year appears to be no different. Several notable names are already in Indianapolis ahead of the premium live event.

During a recent episode of WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, it was reported that multiple former WWE stars will be present in some capacity during Royal Rumble weekend. However, it was also noted that former WWE Superstar Nick Nemeth, known to fans as Dolph Ziggler, is not expected to compete in the match.

The report stated:

“And we asked a couple of people if they would be able to provide some talent names that will be in the house in Indianapolis Saturday, and we did get a couple of names back. I think you guys might be interested in the list. Some of these are out there. Some of these maybe not. We’ll see. However, we can say that RVD, Rhino, JBL, Matt Cardona, Bubba Ray Dudley, Tommy Dreamer, Hacksaw Jim Duggan, Ric Flair, Mark Henry, both Hardy Boys, Mickie James, and Victoria are all slated to be in one way, shape, or form in Indianapolis this weekend centered around the Royal Rumble event.

On the flip side, we did ask a source, and we were told now that he is no longer TNA World Champion, still do not expect Nic Nemeth, obviously the former Dolph Ziggler, to be appearing in the Royal Rumble, regardless of a partnership between WWE and TNA.”

With WWE and TNA having recently established a working relationship, some had speculated that Nemeth, a former TNA World Champion, could be a surprise entrant in the Rumble. However, it appears that will not be the case this year.

As always, WWE could have more surprises in store when the Royal Rumble takes place this Saturday in Indianapolis.