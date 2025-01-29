WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Triple H to Be Inducted into WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 29, 2025
Triple H is reportedly set to become a two-time WWE Hall of Famer in 2025. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Triple H was informed of his upcoming induction into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 during a town hall meeting for company employees. Stephanie McMahon, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels surprised him with the announcement. Johnson notes that Triple H was caught completely off-guard and became very emotional. Sources also mentioned that he joked about "killing" Nick Khan.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful also reported the news.
Triple H was first inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 as a member of D-Generation X. He is a 14-time world champion and a five-time Intercontinental Champion, becoming the second Grand Slam Champion in WWE history. He also won the Royal Rumble twice and held the tag team titles three times.
Transitioning into a backstage role, Triple H played a key part in building NXT. He took over as the head of creative after Vince McMahon retired in 2022 and was later named WWE Chief Content Officer.
WWE has yet to confirm the announcement. WrestlingNewsSource.com will provide more information as it becomes available.
