Triple H to Be Inducted into WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025

Triple H was first inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 as a member of D-Generation X. He is a 14-time world champion and a five-time Intercontinental Champion, becoming the second Grand Slam Champion in WWE history. He also won the Royal Rumble twice and held the tag team titles three times.

Transitioning into a backstage role, Triple H played a key part in building NXT. He took over as the head of creative after Vince McMahon retired in 2022 and was later named WWE Chief Content Officer.

