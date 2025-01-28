WWE Announces ‘Clash in Paris’ Set for Sunday, August 31, 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE President Nick Khan made a major announcement during an event in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Thursday, January 16. Khan confirmed that WWE will host a premium live event (PLE) in Paris, France, at some point in 2025. The news was first reported by Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone. However, Khan did not specify which of WWE’s annual events would be held in the French capital.

This announcement aligns with WWE’s ongoing expansion into international markets for its PLEs. In 2024, WWE continued its global outreach with several major events outside the United States, including Backlash at the LDLC Arena in Lyon, France. Other international destinations this year included Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia, King and Queen of the Ring in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Money in the Bank in Toronto, Canada, Clash at the Castle in Glasgow, Scotland, Bash in Berlin in Germany, Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Survivor Series in Vancouver, Canada.

As for the officially announced 2025 PLE schedule, WWE has confirmed that Royal Rumble will take place in Indianapolis, Indiana, Elimination Chamber will be hosted in Toronto, Ontario, WrestleMania will emanate from Las Vegas, Nevada, and SummerSlam will be held in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

With WWE’s increasing focus on expanding its footprint in global markets, the upcoming Paris event is set to further solidify the company’s international reach.