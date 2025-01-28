WWE Raw Episode Three Viewership on Netflix

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The January 20 edition of WWE Raw ranked seventh on Netflix’s weekly top 10 chart, generating three million views globally from January 20-26. This figure is a decline from the previous episodes, which had 5.9 million and 3.7 million views in their respective first weeks. Views are calculated as the total hours viewed divided by the total runtime, with Raw accumulating 6.6 million hours viewed in total for this episode.

In the English-language TV shows category, Raw fell behind several titles:

The Night Agent season two (13.9 million views)





XO, Kitty season two (9.2 million)





American Primeval (6.7 million)





The Night Agent season one (4.9 million)





XO, Kitty season one (3.8 million)





Missing You (3.2 million)

Raw had previously ranked fourth in the category during its first two weeks on Netflix.

In the non-English TV show category, Squid Game season two maintained the top spot with 7.9 million views and 56.7 million hours viewed for its seven episodes. Netflix publishes its weekly rankings every Tuesday. The January 20 episode of Raw made the top 10 in six countries: USA, Canada, Mexico, Ecuador, Bolivia, and the United Kingdom.