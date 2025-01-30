WWE NXT Stars Spotted Ahead of Royal Rumble: Potential Surprise Entrants?

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

As WWE approaches WrestleMania season, anticipation for the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event (PLE) is intensifying. Scheduled for Saturday, February 1, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, the event is expected to feature surprise entrants and returning stars in both the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches.

Recent reports indicate that several NXT talents, including Lash Legend, Jaida Parker, Roxanne Perez, and Stephanie Vaquer, are present in Indianapolis ahead of the event. While their exact roles remain unconfirmed, their presence has sparked speculation about potential appearances in the Women's Royal Rumble match.

The Royal Rumble PLE will be available for streaming internationally on Netflix, following WWE's recent partnership with the platform. In the United States, viewers can watch the event exclusively on Peacock.