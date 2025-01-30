SPOILER: Big Name Expected To Be At The WWE Royal Rumble

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

WWE fans may be in for a major surprise at this Saturday’s Royal Rumble premium live event at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

According to PWInsider.com, Becky Lynch is expected to be in attendance for the event. However, it has not been confirmed whether she will compete in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. Given that she is under contract and will be in town, the possibility of her entering the match remains high.

Lynch officially wrapped up her WWE obligations when her contract expired on June 1st after losing the WWE Women’s World Championship to Liv Morgan. Despite her absence, speculation had been rampant that she would return in time for WWE Raw’s highly anticipated Netflix debut on January 6th.

During her time away from the ring, Lynch has been making strides in Hollywood. She has secured a role in the upcoming "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" series, set to premiere on Paramount Plus. Production for the series is scheduled to begin in August. Additionally, Lynch has landed a part in “Happy Gilmore 2”, starring Adam Sandler.

With Lynch back in WWE’s orbit just in time for one of the biggest events of the year, all eyes will be on Saturday’s Royal Rumble to see if she makes a shocking return.