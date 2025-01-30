WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Stephanie McMahon Unveils New WWE Project

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 30, 2025

A new WWE project led by Stephanie McMahon was announced during a company Town Hall meeting. This gathering also included the exciting news that Triple H will be inducted into the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame.

According to PWInsider Elite, McMahon is developing a project inspired by ESPN’s NFL series, Peyton’s Places, which highlights significant moments in NFL history through engaging discussions with notable players, coaches, and figures.

Reports indicate that McMahon has already filmed segments with Stone Cold Steve Austin, Cody Rhodes, and others. While no specific timeline was shared, it is noted to be “in the pipeline being worked on for the future.” McMahon was present to announce her husband’s Hall of Fame induction.

 

Tags: #wwe #stephanie mcmahon

