MJF Set to Speak on AEW Dynamite This Wednesday

MJF will address fans this Wednesday during AEW Dynamite, as confirmed by All Elite Wrestling on social media. Last week, MJF had a confrontation with Hangman Page after critiquing Jeff Jarrett's aspirations for the AEW World Title.
Details for the AEW Dynamite on January 29th include:
Jeff Jarrett vs. Claudio Castagnoli; Jarrett earns an AEW World Title shot with a win
Will Ospreay vs. Brian Cage
AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Yuka Sakazaki