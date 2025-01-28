WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
MJF Set to Speak on AEW Dynamite This Wednesday

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 28, 2025

MJF will address fans this Wednesday during AEW Dynamite, as confirmed by All Elite Wrestling on social media. Last week, MJF had a confrontation with Hangman Page after critiquing Jeff Jarrett's aspirations for the AEW World Title.

Details for the AEW Dynamite on January 29th include:

  • Jeff Jarrett vs. Claudio Castagnoli; Jarrett earns an AEW World Title shot with a win

  • Will Ospreay vs. Brian Cage

  • AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Yuka Sakazaki
  • MJF to speak

