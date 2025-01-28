MJF Set to Speak on AEW Dynamite This Wednesday

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

MJF will address fans this Wednesday during AEW Dynamite, as confirmed by All Elite Wrestling on social media. Last week, MJF had a confrontation with Hangman Page after critiquing Jeff Jarrett's aspirations for the AEW World Title.

Details for the AEW Dynamite on January 29th include: