Dakota Kai Sustains Concussion During WWE Raw Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 28, 2025

WWE Superstar Dakota Kai was recently pulled from this month's tours after being injured during her match on WWE Raw on January 20. Bryan Alvarez shared updates on Wrestling Observer Radio, revealing that Kai suffered a concussion and is currently in 'concussion protocol.'

It's unclear if she'll recover in time for the Royal Rumble this weekend. During a six-woman tag match featuring Damage CTRL against The Pure Fusion Collective, Kai took a tough landing after a Missile Dropkick from Zoey Stark but continued to compete afterward.

