Apollo Crews Injured During Match on WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 28, 2025

During WWE SmackDown last week, Apollo Crews secured a significant victory against WWE Tag Team Champion Johnny Gargano. However, Wrestling Observer Radio's Bryan Alvarez reported today that Crews sustained an injury during the match. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but it may have occurred during the Backcracker maneuver.

Alvarez stated, “Apollo Crews, I checked on that one, he is also hurt. I don’t have an update yet, but it was exactly what I talked about last night. He took the Backcracker, and I don’t know if it’s his pec, or his shoulder, or what but he’s hurt.” He added, “So he was injured in that match and what it is we don’t know yet.”

Crews has previously held the WWE United States Championship and Intercontinental Championship and was drafted to the SmackDown roster last year during the 2024 WWE Draft.

