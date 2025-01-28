WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Logan Paul Set to Face Jake Paul in Boxing Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 28, 2025

Logan Paul is gearing up for a boxing match against his brother, Jake Paul. He announced the fight on Twitter, revealing it will take place on March 27th and stream on Max. More details are forthcoming.

Logan has a history in boxing, having fought KSI twice and Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition. He won his last match against Dillon Danis by disqualification at The Prime Card in October 2023. Jake, with an impressive record of 11-1, has victories over notable fighters including Tyron Woodley, Ben Askren, and Mike Tyson, whom he recently defeated by unanimous decision. Logan was also rumored to fight Conor McGregor, but that bout was reportedly nixed by the UFC.


