Nia Jax Expresses Desire to Face Jordynne Grace, Praises Her Talent

Nia Jax speaks highly of Jordynne Grace. WWE officially announced a multi-year partnership with TNA on January 16th. The two companies built up a working relationship in 2024, as Jordynne Grace competed in the Women's Royal Rumble and wrestled on NXT programming multiple times, while other talent crossed over as well.

Speaking with Adam Barnard for ScreenRant, Nia Jax was asked about the partnership between WWE and TNA, and she expressed her interest in facing Jordynne Grace. "I think it's incredible. I think it's great that we partnered up. TNA has always been such a great company. I've seen so many talents come from there, and Naomi was there recently, and having her come back - I love [Naomi]. She's one of my favorite human beings. Currently, I'm not sure. I think she's... I'm not sure what happened, but Jordynne Grace is probably my number one that I'd like to get in the ring with. She's short and stocky, but she's super strong and imposing, and I love watching her work. When she came to the Rumble last year, it was really cool to sit and chat with her and hear a lot of her ideas. I think she's an incredible talent. TNA is full of great talent, so it's going to be a really great partnership," Jax said.