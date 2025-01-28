Hikuleo's WWE Status Update Following His Signing

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Fans eagerly anticipate Hikuleo's WWE debut after his signing. Recently on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided insights into Hikuleo’s status, stating, “I can see him debuting anytime—he’s been under contract for like, not quite a year, but it’s a long time he’s been there. And for whatever reason, they’ve made the call not to debut him. They don’t want to debut him on NXT too early, if at all. So maybe they’re just kind of keeping him, trying to get him up to speed, so to speak. But yeah, he’s been there for a long time.”

Hikuleo concluded his stint with New Japan in June of last year, and it was reported in September that he had been included in WWE’s internal NXT roster. He is the nephew and adoptive son of Haku, brother of Tama Tonga, and cousin/adoptive brother of Tonga Loa.