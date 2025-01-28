Jonathan Gresham Parts Ways with TNA Wrestling as Contract Expires

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

TNA experienced significant turnover among its talents as the new year began. Some departures occurred due to the promotion choosing not to renew contracts, while others resulted from talents opting to explore opportunities in free agency.

Jordynne Grace appeared on the latest episode of Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where she discussed various topics, including her husband, Jonathan Gresham. During the conversation, Grace revealed that Gresham is currently a free agent and shared some insight into their next steps. Grace herself has reportedly signed a multi-year deal with WWE.

“I don’t think either of us know, actually. His contract [is up]. He has a few conversations to have, and probably by the time this interview comes out, everyone will know what’s going on with him, too,” Grace stated.

Jonathan Gresham, a former ROH World Champion, last competed for TNA at the Impact tapings held in Atlanta, Georgia, in December. He had been with TNA since 2022, contributing significantly to the promotion during his tenure.