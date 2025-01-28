Jordynne Grace Wants WWE to Introduce TNA's Iconic Ultimate X Match for Women

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Jordynne Grace recently appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet to discuss various topics, including her experiences in TNA Wrestling and her future aspirations after wrapping up her time with the promotion.

During the conversation, Grace revealed her admiration for TNA’s contributions to professional wrestling, particularly their iconic X-Division and the Ultimate X Match—a staple match type where wrestlers climb cables suspended in an "X" formation to retrieve a title or prize hanging in the center.

Speaking on the subject, Grace shared her appreciation for TNA, saying, “They have been incredible throughout everything. I could not ask for anything more from TNA. They’ve given me so many opportunities. I’ve made history so many times with them. I love representing them, like everything that TNA has done for wrestling over the years, like the X-Division, the Ultimate X match. That’s like their love letter to professional wrestling. Yeah, I love everything about it.”

Grace also made a bold declaration about her ambitions in WWE: “You know what it is a goal of mine is? Okay, I’ll just make this go right now is to compete in a Women’s Ultimate X match in WWE. Okay, that’s my goal if that ever happens.”

As first reported by Fightful Select, Jordynne Grace has officially signed a multi-year deal with WWE, following her departure from TNA Wrestling at Genesis. This marks a significant new chapter in her career as she sets her sights on new goals and opportunities in WWE.