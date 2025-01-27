Jordynne Grace Officially Signs Multi-Year WWE Contract

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Former TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace has officially signed a multi-year deal with WWE, according to a report from Fightful Select. The signing marks a significant moment in Grace’s career, as she transitions from a successful tenure with TNA to join WWE’s expanding roster.

The report reveals that WWE presented their offer to Grace several weeks before her TNA contract expired, with the full blessing of TNA management. The deal was finalized immediately following her final appearance at the TNA Genesis pay-per-view earlier this month, as WWE sought to secure her before she entered free agency.

Grace’s move to WWE has felt inevitable given her growing presence across WWE programming over the past year. She participated in the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant and began appearing on NXT during the early stages of the partnership between WWE and TNA. Her performances received public praise from key WWE figures Paul Levesque (Triple H) and Shawn Michaels, further fueling speculation about her signing.

During her time in NXT last year, Grace competed in four matches, including a title defense of her Knockouts Championship against Sol Ruca and a high-profile bout against then-NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez. Her matches showcased her skill and versatility, making her a standout talent during her limited appearances.

As of now, it has not been confirmed whether Grace will debut immediately on WWE’s main roster or continue her journey through NXT. Either way, her arrival is expected to be a major addition to the women’s division.