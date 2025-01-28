RVD Defends Tessa Blanchard Amid Racism Accusations

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Tessa Blanchard’s wrestling career took a significant blow after indie wrestler La Rosa Negra accused her of using a racial slur and spitting on her. Although Blanchard denied the accusation, the wrestling industry distanced itself from her for years. Even now, many still label her a racist. However, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam (RVD) recently spoke in her defense on his 1 of a Kind podcast.

RVD shared his personal experiences with Blanchard, saying she was always kind to him and that he never had any issues with her. He acknowledged the criticism Blanchard receives from other women in wrestling and fans but suggested the controversy might stem from differing values or misunderstandings.

“When I met her, I thought she was cool. Firsthand, she’s always been nice, and I’ve never had any issues with her. She gets a lot of s*** from other girls and, of course, from the fans. At worst, it seems like a case of mismatched values and probably a misunderstanding.”

RVD also addressed the widespread belief that Blanchard is racist but said he could not confirm or deny it. He reflected on his upbringing, noting that racism was common in the area he grew up in due to historical segregation and societal attitudes. He explained that he’s not shocked when older individuals like Hulk Hogan face similar accusations but felt there is not enough evidence in Blanchard’s case to form a firm opinion.

“I know a lot of people think she’s racist. I can’t say one way or another, but I’m never surprised when someone is racist. It’s really common where I grew up. There was a lot of racism there. Right before I was born, they ended segregation. The government used to tell you it was okay to be racist—it was your obligation to be racist. That was the way it was. So when people, especially those older than me—like Hogan or someone—have allegations against them, I’m not shocked. But when it comes to her, from what I’ve heard, there’s not enough evidence for me to feel strongly either way. She could be racist, or she could not be.”

RVD questioned why racism would be held against someone in the entertainment industry unless it defined their entire persona. He compared it to entertainers who alienate others by aggressively promoting political views.

“And if she is, I don’t really see why that should matter in the entertainment world—unless being racist is her whole identity and she’s pushing that message. In that case, I can see how it would interfere with her job. It’s like with people who are overly political—they push their values on everyone else and think others are wrong for not sharing them.”

He went on to say that using a racial slur does not necessarily reflect someone’s core beliefs about racial superiority. Instead, he described it as a tactic to inflict emotional harm, likening it to insults about someone’s weight or appearance.

“I’ve thought before that if someone says something blatantly racist—if it truly comes across like they believe they are superior because of their skin color—then their stupidity shines through. But that’s different from someone yelling the most hurtful word they can think of in the heat of the moment. It’s the same as calling someone fat in an argument just to hurt them or making fun of someone’s bald head during a fight. People think throwing in an insult gives them leverage. It’s kind of like a defense mechanism—part of our survival instincts.

So, if she did say the word, that alone doesn’t automatically make her something. It just means she tried to hurt someone and chose a word she thought would do that. And that’s what I believe.”

RVD’s comments paint a complex picture of the controversy surrounding Blanchard, suggesting that her actions, while hurtful, may not define her as a person. Whether or not Blanchard can move past this chapter of her career remains to be seen.