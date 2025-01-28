Brock Lesnar's WWE Future in Doubt Amid Legal Issues

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Brock Lesnar’s WWE future remains uncertain, with recent developments suggesting that fans may not see "The Beast Incarnate" back in the ring anytime soon. The latest updates reveal that ongoing legal issues are keeping Lesnar sidelined, casting doubt on his return.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer addressed the swirling rumors of a potential comeback, stating, “That’s up to legal,” in reference to Lesnar’s involvement in a lawsuit. Meltzer made it clear that WWE is unlikely to bring Lesnar back until the legal matters are resolved.

The situation stems from a lawsuit filed in January 2024 by former WWE employee Janel Grant, who accused Vince McMahon of directing her to engage in inappropriate activities with WWE personnel, including Lesnar. The lawsuit includes allegations of sexual trafficking and claims McMahon pressured Grant to create explicit content for a WWE superstar, later identified as Lesnar.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the lawsuit alleged that in July 2021, McMahon sent explicit photos to Lesnar, who reportedly reacted positively before signing a new WWE contract. In August 2021, McMahon allegedly messaged Grant, implying her involvement with Lesnar was “part of the deal.” The suit also claimed that McMahon shared Grant’s personal phone number with Lesnar in December 2021, after which Lesnar requested explicit content and expressed interest in meeting Grant. However, those plans reportedly fell through due to a snowstorm.

These serious allegations have rocked the wrestling world and provide context for Lesnar’s absence from WWE programming. Lesnar has not appeared on television since his SummerSlam 2023 match against Cody Rhodes, and there is no official word on whether he plans to respond publicly to the lawsuit.

Reports from Sportskeeda’s Chris Featherstone in December 2024 suggested that WWE had no internal discussions regarding Lesnar’s return, with insiders stating he was not expected back “any time in the foreseeable future.” While Lesnar’s name was briefly mentioned on WWE television in October 2024, it now appears that was unrelated to any actual plans for his return.

For now, WWE has no active storyline or role prepared for Lesnar, leaving his status and future within the company uncertain.