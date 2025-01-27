WWE 2K25 Unveils "Deadman" and "Bloodline" Editions Featuring Undertaker and Roman Reigns

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The WWE 2K season has officially kicked off!

During this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, airing on Netflix, the promotional campaign for WWE 2K25 began in earnest, setting the stage for one of the most anticipated video game releases in sports entertainment.

WWE 2K25 is set to deliver a lineup of exciting editions. In addition to the standard release, fans can look forward to the Deadman Edition and the Bloodline Edition. These special editions will feature exclusive cover art, spotlighting The Undertaker for the Deadman Edition and Roman Reigns alongside The Bloodline for the Bloodline Edition. The Undertaker’s iconic Deadman cover art was officially unveiled today.

As a pre-order bonus, fans who secure their copies early will gain access to the exclusive Wyatt Sick DLC Pack. This special add-on will include all five members of the mysterious and fan-favorite Wyatt faction, making it a must-have for loyal supporters.

Further official announcements for WWE 2K25, including more details about the editions and their features, are scheduled to be released on Tuesday morning. Stay tuned for all the latest updates as the countdown to WWE 2K25 continues!