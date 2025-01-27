WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Undertaker Graces the Cover of WWE 2K25's 'Deadman Edition'

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 27, 2025

The Undertaker is spotlighted as one of the cover stars for WWE 2K25. The WWE Games X account unveiled the cover of the "Deadman Edition" at 3:00 a.m. ET on January 27, 2025. This striking cover showcases Undertaker in his iconic hat and trench coat against a purple backdrop with a full moon. Since his debut in WWE Super WrestleMania on the Super Nintendo in 1991, the Undertaker has been featured in a WWE video game annually. Though he retired from in-ring action in 2020, his legacy continues.

No specific details about the special edition have been shared, and WWE 2K has yet to announce the cover star for the standard game. However, Roman Reigns hinted at January 27 being a significant date during his announcement on WWE Monday Night Raw’s Netflix debut on January 6. He was seen behind the WWE 2K25 logo post-announcement, fueling speculation about his potential role as the base game's cover star.

Additionally, WWE Games has been teasing new features for this year’s release, including fresh match types, a 2K Showcase mode, and a possible return of beloved features. More game information will arrive on January 28.


