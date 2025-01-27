JD McDonagh Collapses Backstage Following WWE Raw Match

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

During tonight's WWE Raw event, JD McDonagh suffered a concerning incident. After executing a high-risk dive over the top rope, McDonagh's momentum caused him to hit the back of his head against a table. Despite the impact, he continued the match and walked backstage. However, upon reaching the backstage area, he collapsed.

Dominik Mysterio was seen expressing concern as medical personnel attended to McDonagh.

UPDATE:

JD McDonagh reportedly escaped injury after a frightening bump onto a commentary table during this week’s episode of WWE RAW. According to Fightful, Triple H showed concern by repeatedly checking on McDonagh's condition, ensuring he was unharmed. Meanwhile, Michael Hayes lightened the mood with a humorous remark, asking if the commentary table was okay following the incident.

JD McDonagh's neck is gonna need a lot of ice in the morning. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/W3lzu9QJG7 — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) January 28, 2025