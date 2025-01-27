WWE Monday Night RAW Results - January 27th, 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Tonight on RAW, Cody Rhodes returns to RAW before Royal Rumble, Sami Zayn battles Drew McIntyre, The War Raiders put their Tag Titles on the line against Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh, Bianca Belair & Naomi take on Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez, Logan Paul will be at hand on RAW and more!

Thanks to RAJAH.com for the live coverage and results.

Seth Rollins comes out and welcomes us to RAW. Rollins lets us know it's almost Wrestlemania season which kicks off this Saturday, when he wins the Royal Rumble. Rollins says 2025 has been a tough year for him already and walks us through the first night of RAW on Netflix where he suffered a loss to CM Punk. He says he knows who is, and that's why never stays down because there is no one better than him. He rattles off names of Royal Rumble entrants and says he will toss them all out. He tells us he will crush CM Punk's Wrestlemania dreams and asks what championship Rollins will go after he wins. Maybe Gunther? Maybe Cody Rhodes? He asks the crowd to help him decide and as he's asking Gunther comes out. Gunther asks Rollins where he's been the last few months. Gunther says he's been defending his title but Rollins has been whining and complaining about all the drama he's been involved in. He tells Rollins he needs to focus on winning The Rumble. Rollins tells Gunther that he made the title that Gunther has and he's not like anyone Gunther has faced so far. Gunther tells Rollins that Rollins is no longer the best wrestler on the roster, he is. He tells Rollins to please challenge him when he wins and he will leave Rollins like he's left all of his opponents. Logan Paul's music hits and he makes his way out to the ring. Paul tells Rollins and Gunther and says they might be good at wrestler but he's good at everything. Paul says WWE needs a new face and he's the new face and calls Rollins and Gunther nimrods. Paul says he's built his career in the WWE quicker than they both have. He says he will be entering The Rumble and says he will win the Royal Rumble and he then has free reign on Rhodes or Gunther. Gunther says he now wants Paul to win so he can beat up Logan Paul. Rollins tells Gunther he will win back his title and drops his mic and leaves.

Cathy Kelley talks to CM Punk backstage about the Rumble. Sami Zayn comes by and asks Punk about is comment about Zayn not being on his level. He reminds Punk he's main evented Wrestlemania and Punk hasn't. Zayn walks by Karrion Kross - Zayn tells Kross to stop with the mind games. Kross tells Zayn to think with his head and not his heart and leaves. Cody Rhodes then walks up to Zayn and they say hell briefly and Zayn leaves.

Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh prepare backstage for their match tonight and we see The War Raiders do the same.

Match 1 - WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: The War Raiders(c) (Erik & Ivar) -vs- The Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh)

Mysterio and JD attack The War Raiders and double team Erik. Mysterio takes out Ivar outside the ring and back in the ring, Erik starts fighting both JD and Mysterio. JD hits a moonsault to Ivar outside the ring. Back in the ring Mysterio kicks on Erik and JD is now tagged in. Erik is gets beaten on in the corner and he and JD trade shots. Mysterio is tagged back in and he pounds on Erik in the corner. JD and Ivar are tagged in and Ivar takes out both JD and Mysterio. Ivar sits on JD in the ring and heads to the outside and misses a splash and heads over the barricades. Erik throws Mysterio onto JD and Ivar hits a rolling cannonball on Mysterio and JD outside the ring and we get a commercial break.

Back from break, JD has Ivar on the mat in a headlock and Ivar punches his way out of the hold. Mysterio is tagged in and he splashes onto Ivar and covers him for a two count. JD is tagged in and Ivar takes out both Mysterio and JD. Erik is tagged as is Mysterio and Erik throws Mysterio around the ring. Erik plants Mysterio onto the mat and then kicks Mysterio in the face and covers for a near fall. Ivar is tagged in and JD is tagged in as well. Erik is tagged back and Ivar is tagged back in and then set up for their finisher and JD counters out of it and is kicked down by Ivar. JD kicks Ivar who is on the top rope and JD tosses Ivar off the ropes onto the mat and covers for a near fall. Mysterio is tagged in and is kicked down by Ivar. Carlito comes down to the ring and interferes as the ref isn't watching. JD hits a moonsault on Ivar and Mysterio hits a frog splash and covers Ivar but Erik breaks the tag by throwing JD into Mysterio and Ivar. The War Raiders hit The War Machine on Mysterio and get the win.

Winners and STILL World Tag Champs: The War Raiders

Ludwig Kaiser approaches Peter Dunne backstage. The New Day comes up to them and Dunne and Kaiser walk off.

Match 2: Rey Mysterio w/LWO -vs- Xavier Woods w/Kofi Kingston

The New Day comes out and demands respect as Mysterio and gang wait in the ring. The bell rings and we see that Woods' family hasn't come to see the match. Mysterio takes down Woods and Woods gets Mysterio in a submission hold but Mysterio counters out. Mysterio hits the mat with a shoulder check by Woods and Woods now chops Mysterio in the corner. Mysterio takes down Woods with a clothesline and Woods comes back with shots to Mysterio's back. Mysterio hits a kick and hurricanrana and tries for a sunset flips but Woods gets his hands on Mysterio's legs and gets him tangled in the ropes. Woods comes down off the ropes into Mysterio's back and sends him out of the ring.

Back in the ring, Woods punches out Mysterio and tries to take off Mysterio's mask. Mysterio gets hung up on the ropes in the corner and then Woods gets him in another submission hold. Mysterio punches out of the hold and the men trade punches in the middle of the ring. Woods catches Mysterio and hits a vertical suplex on Mysterio. Woods covers for a near fall. Woods chops Mysterio and slams him into the turnbuckles. Mysterio kicks Woods and elbows him and hits a seated senton and Rana on Woods. Woods tries for a superplex but Mysterio counters and hits a sunset flip powerbomb and covers for two. Mysterio kicks Woods and Woods shoves Mysterio into the announce desk. Woods' family arrives and sits front row wearing "New Day Sucks" shirts. Woods starts fighting with him family and gets in the ring, allowing Mysterio to hit 6-1-9 and a splash for the win.

Winner: Rey Mysterio

Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins talk backstage and Zayn tells Rollins the kick he received was a mistake and they hug it out.

Jey Uso comes out to the ring and tells everyone he appreciates everyone and discusses his loss to Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event. He says he can beat Gunther. He then talks about winning the Rumble and will become the champ after he wins.

Jackie Redmond talks to Lyra Valkyria backstage. Valkyria says she's entering the Rumble. American Made tops by and Gable tells Valkyria to not get comfortable with her title. Gable says Ivy Nile will be IC Champ soon. American Made cross paths with Alpha Academy while they film a TikTok. Gable calls them embarrassments and Nile gets in Maxxine Dupri's face and leaves.

Match 3: Bianca Belair & Naomi -vs- Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

Morgan and Belair start the match. Belair almost gets a KOD off the bell. Morgan uses Belair's braid to get her on the mat. Rodriguez is tagged in and Belair and Rodriguez lock up. The women try suplexing each other. Rodriguez is able to squish Belair in the corner and Naomi is tagged in. Rodriguez is double teamed and covered for a quick one count. Rodriguez takes down Naomi and tags in Morgan. Morgan and Rodriguez double team Naomi and Naomi beats on Morgan after and tags out to Belair. Morgan is double teamed and Belair covers Morgan for a near fall. Naomi is tagged back in and Rodriguez stops a double team and all four women brawl in the ring. Rodriguez and Morgan gets slammed down and we cut to commercial.

Back to the action, Morgan covers Naomi for a two count and tags in Rodriguez. Rodriguez kicks Naomi in the corner. Rodriguez slaps a bear hug on Naomi in the center of the ring. Naomi punches her way out and tries to tag out to Belair. Rodriguez clotheslines Naomi and covers her for a two count. Rodriguez swings Naomi around in the ring sending Naomi out of the ring. Rodriguez slams Naomi into the ring post and then chokes her out on the rings. Naomi slams Rodriguez on the ropes and sends Rodriguez outside the ring and Naomi tries to tag out but Rodriguez stops her. Morgan and Belair are tagged in and Belair takes out Morgan with kicks and punches. Belair hits a stalled suplex and slams both Rodriguez and Morgan in the corner and punches them. Rodriguez uses Belair's braid to pull her off. Belair hits a Spinebuster and Moonsault on Morgan and almost gets the win. Belair makes her way to the top rope and Morgan rolls out of the splash and dropkicks Belair. Rodriguez is tagged in and she slams Belair and powerbombs Morgan onto Belair and covers for two. Naomi is tagged in and she boots Rodriguez and hits a springboard facebuster and covers for two. Belair is tagged in and they double team Rodriguez but Rodriguez is able to slam Naomi and kick Belair out of the way. Morgan is tagged in and hits codebreaker on Belair. Morgan tries for Oblivion and Belair hits the KOD instead. Dominik Mysterio runs down and distracts the ref . Belair tags Naomi and splashes onto Mysterio. Naomi hits her moonsault and covers but Rodriguez breaks the pin and slams Naomi on the apron. Morgan capitalizes and gets the pin on Naomi.

Winners: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

Cathy Kelley talks to Rhea Ripley backstage and they quickly discuss her win against Nia Jax and Kelley asks Ripley for her Royal Rumble predictions. Bayley comes by and says maybe it'll be her that wins. Ripley leaves and Bayley comes face to face with Iyo Sky who tells Bayley she'll see her on Saturday.

Paul Heyman makes his way down to the ring and talks up Roman Reigns and lets us know that Reigns will be on the cover of the WWE 2K25 game. Heyman shows off the cover art of the videogame. Heyman says Reigns is coming for his championship and this starts on Saturday at the Rumble. Drew McIntyre comes out as Heyman is about to leave and Heyman stops in his tracks in the ring. McIntyre tells Heyman he looks nervous and that he should relax. He says Sami Zayn should be nervous but he wants to talk to Heyman. He says Heyman doesn't like him when he should love him and says he's responsible for Heyman's success. He says he's the Daddy of The Bloodline. He wants Heyman to thank him and Heyman obliges and tells McIntyre he's crowding him right now. McIntyre says he'll give Heyman his space but he needs a favour. He passes along a message for Reigns that McIntyre will demolish Reigns on Saturday. Heyman says he'll pass the message to Reigns... McIntyre stops Heyman and says he's talking about CM Punk and not Reigns and then tells Heyman to run.

Cathy Kelley talks to Bron Breakker backstage. After the interview Penta enters and Breakker and Penta lock eyes.

Match 4: Drew McIntyre -vs- Sami Zayn

The bell rings and then men lock up with a collar and elbow lock up. Zayn is immediately sent to the corner and they lock up again and McIntyre throws Zayn to the mat. Zayn starts punching McIntyre and delivers some chops to McIntyre. Zayn sends McIntyre out of the ring and Zayn hits a sitting moonsault off the ropes onto McIntyre outside. Back in the ring, McIntyre takes down Zayn and Zayn chops on McIntyre in the corner. McIntyre is chopped in the corner and Zayn runs into a kick by McIntyre and McIntyre covers for a two count. McIntyre chops Zayn sending him to the mat - he gets Zayn on his feet and hits another big chop. Zayn hits McIntyre off the ropes two times and tries to clothesline McIntyre onto the mat. Zayn hits a float over spinning DDT and covers for a near fall. McIntyre takes down Zayn and sends him out the ring. Zayn is busted open and McIntyre stalks him outside the ring. McIntyre attempts a Claymore and Zayn moves and McIntyre lands on the announce table and we get a commercial break.

Back from break, Zayn almost gets counted out but gets back in the ring at a 9 count. McIntyre chops Zayn in the ring sending him to the mat. Zayn is chopped some more not letting him get up. McIntyre punches and smacks Zayn in the middle of the ring. Zayn fights back with punches. Zayn takes down McIntyre with a clothesline. Zayn runs into a spinebuster by McIntyre and McIntyre covers for two. McIntyre hits a sit out powerbomb and covers again but Zayn kicks out. McIntyre props Zayn on his shoulders and climbs the ropes. Zayn is able to hit a sunset flip powerbomb off the middle rope and covers McIntyre for a near fall. Zayn tries to get McIntyre in the air but McIntyre throws Zayn across the ring. Zayn hits a kick and The Blue Thunder Bomb on McIntyre and covers for a two count. Zayn and McIntyre are up on the top turnbuckle and Zayn gets flipped off the top rope onto the mat. McIntyre misses a Claymore and gets rolled up for a two count. McIntyre is thrown into the turnbuckle and then misses The Helluva Kick. McIntyre uses the ropes and rolls up Zayn for the win.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

After the match, McIntyre attacks Zayn and this brings out Cody Rhodes. Rhodes hits a Cody cutter on McIntyre and then Kevin Owens comes out of nowhere and attacks Rhodes. McIntyre gets back in the ring and attacks Rhodes, Zayn goes to kick McIntyre who moves so the Helluva kick lands on Rhodes. Owens and McIntyre leave the ring and Zayn stands in the ring distressed.

Cody Rhodes gets on the mic in the ring and says no one has worked more matches than him. He shows up first and leaves last and he's looking forward to The Royal Rumble so he can move past Owens. This calls out CM Punk who has forgotten to do up his shoes. Punk asks Rhodes if he's alright and that he's worried about Rhodes. Punk tells Rhodes that he knows what being the champ can do to a man - Punk says he lost friends when he was the champ, just like Rhodes is losing friends and reminds Rhodes that no one is superman. Rhodes asks Punk if Punk is his friend. Punk says he is Rhodes' friend and that's why he's out here looking out for Rhodes. He tells Rhodes he loves him and he sees the road Rhodes is on and Punk feels like he let down Rhodes for not preparing him for this. He tells Rhodes that he has the biggest target on his since he's champ. Rhodes asks Punk what's next for him? Punk tells Rhodes that he's in his hometown and all Rhodes will be doing is thinking of his match on Saturday. He tells Rhodes when Rhodes makes it past Owens he's got more people coming at him from RAW and SmackDown. Punk says the bad news for Rhodes is he's going to come for Rhodes after he wins the Royal Rumble. He says since he's a true friend he'll stab Rhodes in the front and not back like others have. Rhodes says that unlike in the past he's not chasing Punk anymore and Punk is chasing him. He tells Punk that he hopes he wins the Royal Rumble as it's time Punk catches up. Punk says when people ask him to catch up he leaves a graveyard of competitors. Rhodes tells Punk that he wants to take on Punk to show Punk that the best in the world is no longer the best in the world. The men stare each other down as the show goes off the air.