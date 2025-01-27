WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Cora Jade Set for Action on TNA iMPACT! This Thursday Night

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 27, 2025

Cora Jade Set for Action on TNA iMPACT! This Thursday Night

Cora Jade is set to appear on TNA Impact this Thursday night, as confirmed by the promotion earlier this week. The announcement noted that the WWE NXT star "will be in action" during the upcoming episode.

Jade recently wrestled two matches for TNA Wrestling at their television tapings in San Antonio. These tapings followed a live episode of Impact that aired last Thursday night. The promotion also taped additional matches the next day for future episodes. Spoilers from these tapings are available online.

These matches mark Jade's second and third appearances for TNA Wrestling. Her debut occurred in October 2019, where she faced Havok in a brief three-minute bout during a taping in Indiana.

The lineup for TNA Impact on Thursday, January 30, 2025, includes:

  • Nic Nemeth addressing his future in TNA
  • Wes Lee vs. Ace Austin
  • Josh Alexander & Eric Young vs. The Northern Armory
  • Mustafa Ali in action
  • Cora Jade in action

Fans can catch the episode on Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV in the United States, Sportsnet 360 in Canada, and TNA+ worldwide.

Kurt Angle Addresses 'Perc Angle' Nickname from Fans

Wrestling fans have been calling Kurt Angle the nickname “Perc Angle,” a play on the painkiller Percocet, particularly linked to [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 24, 2025 04:48PM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #tna #tna wrestling #impact #cora jade

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π