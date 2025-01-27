Cora Jade Set for Action on TNA iMPACT! This Thursday Night

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Cora Jade is set to appear on TNA Impact this Thursday night, as confirmed by the promotion earlier this week. The announcement noted that the WWE NXT star "will be in action" during the upcoming episode.

Jade recently wrestled two matches for TNA Wrestling at their television tapings in San Antonio. These tapings followed a live episode of Impact that aired last Thursday night. The promotion also taped additional matches the next day for future episodes. Spoilers from these tapings are available online.

These matches mark Jade's second and third appearances for TNA Wrestling. Her debut occurred in October 2019, where she faced Havok in a brief three-minute bout during a taping in Indiana.

The lineup for TNA Impact on Thursday, January 30, 2025, includes:

Nic Nemeth addressing his future in TNA

Wes Lee vs. Ace Austin

Josh Alexander & Eric Young vs. The Northern Armory

Mustafa Ali in action

Cora Jade in action

Fans can catch the episode on Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV in the United States, Sportsnet 360 in Canada, and TNA+ worldwide.