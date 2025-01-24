Kurt Angle Addresses 'Perc Angle' Nickname from Fans

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Wrestling fans have been calling Kurt Angle the nickname “Perc Angle,” a play on the painkiller Percocet, particularly linked to his time in TNA Wrestling. Angle took to Twitter/X to share his thoughts.

“I’ve noticed the ‘Perc Angle’ nickname trending on social media. While I know it’s made in jest, it reminds me of a time when I struggled deeply with addiction and mental health challenges. Those memories are painful, but they also fuel my commitment to helping others. I’ve been clean for 12 years and have since built a life dedicated to purpose and service. Addiction destroys lives, but it’s never too late to get help. I appreciate all the positive feedback and support. To my fans: thank you for never giving up on me. I love you all.”