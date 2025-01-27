SPOILER: WWE SmackDown Star Might Appear During Tonight’s Raw

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

WWE is bringing the action back to Netflix tonight with a special go-home episode of Monday Night Raw ahead of the 2025 Royal Rumble. Fans can look forward to Logan Paul and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes making appearances on the show, adding star power to an already packed night.

The headline bout will see Sami Zayn face off against Drew McIntyre in what promises to be a thrilling match. The World Tag Team Champions, The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar), will defend their titles against The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh. Additionally, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Naomi and Bianca Belair, will take on the team of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in another high-stakes matchup.

As this is the go-home edition of Raw leading up to the Royal Rumble, the stakes are higher than ever. According to a report from PWInsider.com, Kevin Owens is also slated to appear at the show. While it is not officially confirmed, his presence is highly likely, especially with a ladder match involving Owens and Cody Rhodes looming at the Royal Rumble.