Hulk Hogan’s WWE Absence Sparks Mystery: Was It Really About His Son’s Wedding?

Hulk Hogan's absence from this weekend’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event has sparked significant speculation, as he was initially believed to be appearing. Reports just one day before the event confirmed Hogan would not be attending. Notably, WWE never officially advertised Hogan for the show, though he was prominently featured in commercials promoting the event.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the situation, addressing reports that Hogan missed the event due to his son Nick Hogan’s wedding, but hinted there may be more to the story.

Meltzer explained:

“I mean, the Goldberg thing was never announced publicly. But you know, you and I both know that’s been a date. I mean, it’s like the Hogan thing. I don’t know what the deal is with the Hogan thing. I mean, yeah, there’s more to the Hogan thing than meets the eye. I’m just not sure exactly yet what it is. And, I mean, I’m not saying that because it’s suspicious. I’m saying that because I was absolutely told that. There’s more than meets the eye. That’s the exact wording I was told. You know, it’s just weird that you pull out, like, of a show that has been built around you. You’re the only one in the advertising, and then you pull out over a wedding, which, you know, hey, look, I mean, your son’s getting married. Sure, you know, I get that, but how many weeks have they promoted this with Hogan, including the night before?”

Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed the potential reasoning and timeline of Hogan’s decision to withdraw. Alvarez noted a comparison with Jesse Ventura’s situation, saying:

“We heard nothing from Jesse [Ventura] until he was no longer there.”

Meltzer responded:

“Yeah, but Jesse was always on the show.”

Alvarez continued:

“But Jesse was not talking about being on the show until Hogan was not on the show.”

Meltzer agreed, adding, “I think that actually is true, yes, but I don’t know what’s the Jesse. There’s nothing suspicious about the Jesse thing, but the Hogan thing, there’s, there’s obviously more than meets the eye, whatever it is, unless Nick told him, like, the day before, ‘Hey, I’m getting married tomorrow.’ Wouldn’t you go, like, ‘Dude, you know, I got it, like, a commitment here that you know they’re advertising this whole show around me.’”

The duo questioned whether the timing of Nick Hogan’s wedding or Hogan’s communication with WWE might have caused complications. Meltzer expressed skepticism:

“There is something that doesn’t meet the eye on this one, there’s that does not pass the smell test. It’s like, either Hogan, Hogan not telling them until the end. That’s weird. Nick decided to get married at the last minute. If that’s the case, that’s weird. It’s weird. I know people are trying to say now that, like, ‘Oh, he was never actually scheduled.’ I can tell you from talking to people for weeks, he absolutely was scheduled. So that’s not……everyone’s going to speculate; it’s about being booed in LA, and I don’t really think it’s about being booed, but who knows what it is. I don’t know.”

The situation remains unclear, leaving fans and commentators alike wondering what truly caused Hogan’s last-minute withdrawal.