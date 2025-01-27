Tony Khan Reportedly Taking a More Hands-On Approach to Creative Direction

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

All Elite Wrestling (AEW), despite experiencing a decline in ticket sales and television ratings, remains the second-largest wrestling promotion globally and boasts a roster of some of the biggest names in modern professional wrestling.

Recently, AEW has started building momentum, garnering praise for its compelling storytelling. A notable highlight from last week’s episode of Collision featured Toni Storm revealing that her exaggerated portrayal of dementia was a calculated move to enhance her feud with Women’s Champion Mariah May. This storyline has generated significant interest leading up to their highly anticipated showdown at next month’s Grand Slam: Australia special.

Adding to AEW's calendar of major events, the promotion is gearing up for its Revolution pay-per-view in March, promising more exciting action for fans.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that AEW talent and staff were thrilled with the success of the latest Collision episode, with internal confidence at a high. It was further noted that Tony Khan, AEW’s president, has been more hands-on creatively in recent weeks, signaling a renewed focus on crafting engaging content to captivate fans.