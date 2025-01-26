The Undertaker Talks New WWE Reality Show: What Fans Can Expect

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Discussing his participation in WWE LFG, The Undertaker expressed his enthusiasm for the unique premise of the show. He explained that the series will delve into the journey of creating a WWE superstar from the very beginning stages to potentially reaching NXT. While he refrained from sharing too many specifics, he highlighted the show's focus on the rigorous process of talent development. Reflecting on his own experience with the production, he remarked, "LFG man, it’s going to be really cool — I can’t get too much into the details, but it’s going to give you a look into the process, a little bit, of creating a WWE superstar sort of from the ground up. Probably from ground zero on up to making it to, say, NXT. It’s been a lot of fun, but it has been a workload that I’m not used to. Yeah, a little bit of a grind. I thought my grinding days were beyond. But yeah, making that trip every week to Orlando has been [hard]."

The Undertaker also acknowledged that participating in the series has, in some ways, allowed him to reconnect with the wrestling world in a meaningful way. While he admitted that traveling regularly has been challenging, the creative aspect of the project has been rewarding. He shared, "Yeah, a little. It’s just a different process. And it keeps me involved in the product in a creative way. So again, all those aspects of it have been really enjoyable. It’s just the travel that’s really sucked."

With WWE LFG, fans can expect an inside look at the journey of WWE talent, guided by the expertise of one of the industry's most iconic figures.