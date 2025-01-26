Triple H Responds to Jacob Fatu's Brutal Attack on Braun Strowman

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE CCO Triple H has reacted to Jacob Fatu's brutal assault on Braun Strowman during Saturday Night's Main Event. The highly anticipated match saw chaos unfold as Fatu was disqualified for tossing the referee from the ring, preventing him from checking on Strowman. Fatu continued the assault, delivering multiple moonsaults to a bloody Strowman while security and SmackDown GM Nick Aldis tried to intervene.

In response, Triple H tweeted one word to describe Fatu: Destroyer. Braun Strowman also shared his thoughts for Fatu following the incident.

With Saturday Night's Main Event behind us, WWE stars are now focused on the February 1 Royal Rumble PLE.