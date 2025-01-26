WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Triple H Responds to Jacob Fatu's Brutal Attack on Braun Strowman

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 26, 2025

Triple H Responds to Jacob Fatu's Brutal Attack on Braun Strowman

WWE CCO Triple H has reacted to Jacob Fatu's brutal assault on Braun Strowman during Saturday Night's Main Event. The highly anticipated match saw chaos unfold as Fatu was disqualified for tossing the referee from the ring, preventing him from checking on Strowman. Fatu continued the assault, delivering multiple moonsaults to a bloody Strowman while security and SmackDown GM Nick Aldis tried to intervene.

In response, Triple H tweeted one word to describe Fatu: Destroyer. Braun Strowman also shared his thoughts for Fatu following the incident.

With Saturday Night's Main Event behind us, WWE stars are now focused on the February 1 Royal Rumble PLE.

Source: wrestletalk.com
Tags: #wwe #triple h #paul levesque #jacob fatu #braun strowman #saturday nights main event

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π