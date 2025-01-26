Two Matches Added to Tomorrow Night’s WWE Raw Lineup

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Two matches have been officially added to tomorrow night’s WWE Raw lineup, as announced by Raw General Manager Adam Pearce on Sunday.

The first match will feature Sami Zayn taking on Drew McIntyre in singles action. According to Pearce, both competitors requested the bout following last week’s events, and the match was subsequently approved. This continues a storyline in which Zayn has yet to secure a singles victory over McIntyre, who previously defeated him twice last month—at Saturday Night’s Main Event and the December 16 episode of Raw.

The second addition is a women’s tag team match, pitting WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Naomi and Bianca Belair against the team of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Pearce emphasized that the upcoming match has implications for the NXT Women’s Tag Team division, as Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend, Naomi and Belair’s challengers for this week’s WWE NXT, will be watching closely.

Pearce shared these announcements in a video posted to social media, stating:

“Monday Night Raw tomorrow night live from Atlanta, GA, where I have two big matches to announce. First things first, off of what happened last week, both men have requested it, and that request is approved. It will be Sami Zayn one-on-one with Drew McIntyre.

Plus, women’s tag team action. Bianca Belair and Naomi will oppose the team of Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. And you best bet that Lash and Jakara are watching this one because they got their eyes on the prize this Tuesday on NXT.”

The updated WWE Raw lineup for Monday, January 27, is as follows:

⚡Logan Paul makes an appearance

⚡Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes appears

⚡World Tag Team Champions The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) defend against The Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh)

⚡Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre

⚡WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Naomi & Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

Naomi and Belair will also defend their WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend this Tuesday on WWE NXT.