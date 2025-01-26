Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s Moana 2 Breaks $1 Billion Mark at Global Box Office

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson continues to dominate both Hollywood and the wrestling world, celebrating a significant milestone with Disney's Moana 2. The animated sequel was released in the United States on November 27, 2024, and has already become a massive box office success, surpassing $1 billion globally. The film builds on the legacy of the 2016 smash hit Moana, which introduced audiences to the vibrant world of Polynesian culture.

The Rock expressed his gratitude for the film’s global impact on Instagram, sharing a heartfelt post to his followers:

“Moana 2 has reached an historic milestone. $1Billion+ at the global box office. Fa’afetai tele lava (thank you so much) for the global embrace of our Polynesian culture. Empowering ALL of our kids – and adults – from every culture and color to ALWAYS reach for more with your GRIT and your MANA. Love you guys and thank you. Incredible.”

The actor is also preparing to bring the beloved story to life in a new way, with a live-action adaptation of Moana set for release in July 2026. The live-action film is highly anticipated and aims to capture the magic and cultural depth that made the original and its sequel so successful.

On the wrestling front, The Rock made a surprise appearance on WWE NXT on January 7, delivering a memorable in-ring promo. However, as of now, he is not scheduled to compete at WrestleMania 41, leaving fans speculating about his next move in the squared circle.

With Moana 2 breaking records and a live-action adaptation in the works, Dwayne Johnson continues to inspire audiences worldwide while remaining a central figure in both entertainment and wrestling.