Rhea Ripley defeats Nia Jax, Retains WWE Woman's World Championship At Saturday Night's Main Event

Women's World Title Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax

Lilian Garcia is the ring announcer and she introduces the competitors (who are already in the ring) but before she can get to Rhea, Nia delivers a head butt cheap shot. Ripley bounces back and hits a dropkick and a DDT and then a Cannonball on Jax to the outside. Back in the ring, Jax counters a move and head butts Rhea to the ground before hitting her with a splash in the corner. The two climb up the turnbuckles where Jax hits a Samoan Drop from the second rope for a two count as we head to commercial.

We come back to see the two battling in the middle of the ring. Ripley tried to hit a head scissors but Jax counters it. She goes for a slam but Ripley then counters herself with a Code Red for a two count. Ripley tries for the Rip Tide but Nia counters with a Samoan Drop. Jax climbs to the second rope and hits a leg drop but only gets two. Jax drags Rhea to a corner and goes for the Annihilator but Rhea jumps and powerbombs her to the mat. She goes for the Prison Lock but Nia fights out of it. Rhea charges Nia in a corner but Jax just grabs Ripley and slams her down. Nia to the outside again as Rhea goes to the top and executes a beautiful cross body. Back in the ring, Ripley goes for another Rip Tide but Nia counters into a splash for a one count. She climbs to the second rope again and splashes down onto Rhea's back with an Annihilator. She tries for a second one, but Rhea gets to her feet and hits an Electric Chair. Both women struggle up but Nia misses a splash in the corner and it allows Ripley to deliver a kick and then hit the Rip Tide for a pinfall victory.

WINNER: Rhea Ripley

Thanks to RAJAH.COM for SNME live coverage.