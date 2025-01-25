WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results - January 25, 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Tonight, WWE showcases their next edition of "Saturday Night's Main Event" tonight live from San Antonio, TX. Below is the scheduled lineup for the show and we will have full live play-by-play results beginning at 8PM ET / 5 PM PT so join us then!

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match

GUNTHER (c) vs. Jey Uso

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus

WWE Women’s World Championship Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax

Singles Match

Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman

Royal Rumble Contract Signing

WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens sign their contract for Royal Rumble match

Moderator: Shawn Michaels

We are live from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas as we see fans filing into the arena. Backtage, we see WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes arriving as well as his Royal Rumble opponent Kevin Owens. The two will be signing their contract tonight with special moderator Shawn Michaels, who is also shown. Rhea Ripley, Nia Jax, Jey Uso and Gunther are all shown arriving. "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase is the first Hall of Famer shown as he arrives in a limo with his Million Dollar Belt in hand.

The Saturday Night's Main Event opening video airs and we are live in the arena as the pyro goes off. At the booth, we see commentators Joe Tessitore and Hall of Famer Jesse "The Body" Ventura welcome us. They go over the card and then intro right to the first match with Pat McAfee and Michael Cole on commentary.

Women's World Title Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax

Lilian Garcia is the ring announcer and she introduces the competitors but before she can get to Rhea, Nia delivers a head butt cheap shot. Ripley bounces back and hits a dropkick and a DDT and then a Cannonball on Jax to the outside. Back in the ring, Jax counters a move and head butts Rhea to the ground before hitting her with a splash in the corner. The two climb up the turnbuckles where Jax hits a Samoan Drop from the second rope for a two count as we head to commercial.

We come back to see the two battling in the middle of the ring. Ripley tried to hit a head scissors but Jax counters it. She goes for a slam but Ripley then counters herself with a Code Red for a two count. Ripley tries for the Rip Tide but Nia counters with a Samoan Drop. Jax climbs to the second rope and hits a leg drop but only gets two. Jax drags Rhea to a corner and goes for the Annihilator but Rhea jumps and powerbombs her to the mat. She goes for the Prison Lock but Nia fights out of it. Rhea charges Nia in a corner but Jax just grabs Ripley and slams her down. Nia to the outside again as Rhea goes to the top and executes a beautiful cross body. Back in the ring, Ripley goes for another Rip Tide but Nia counters into a splash for a one count. She climbs to the second rope again and splashes down onto Rhea's back with an Annihilator. She tries for a second one, but Rhea gets to her feet and hits an Electric Chair. Both women struggle up but Nia misses a splash in the corner and it allows Ripley to deliver a kick and then hit the Rip Tide for a pinfall victory. WINNER: Rhea Ripley

We see Hall of Famers Alundra Blayze and Mark Henry at ringside.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus

Sheamus out first. Jesse "The Body" Ventura joins the commentary booth. Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias is shown at ringside and finally, the champion makes his way out. They lock up and tussle around a bit before Sheamus gets the upper hand. A clothesline drops Breakker but he fights back with a body drop, then runs the ropes at 22 mph and nails a clothesline sending Sheamus to the outside. Outside, Bron tries to sneak up on Sheamus but is caught and sent flying into the time keeper's area. Back in the ring, Sheamus with a top rope clothesline but gets only a two count. Back outside, Sheamus tries to catapult off the steps and launch himself on Breakker, but Bron gets up and hits him with a gigantic spear as we go to commercial.

Back to the action, Breakker in control. The two trades punches and jaw at each other before Sheamus catches Breakker with a big knee and gets a near three count. With Breakker on the outside, Sheamus hits 16 Beats of the Bodhran and then carries him to the corner and hits the Celtic Cross but again only gets two. Sheamus tries for another but Bron shakes it off and hits a partial Gorilla Press slam for a near fall. Breakker charges at Sheamus in the corner but catches some legs to the chest. Breakker then rushes to his feet and hits the Frankensteiner off the second ropes but runs right into a Brogue Kick. He goes for the cover but Bron gets his foot on the bottom rope. Amid some confusion, Sheamus starts playing up to the audience while selling a rib injury. He tries to measure for a Brogue kick but ends up hitting a knee instead. The two wrestlers run the ropes and Bron catches Sheamus with a spear and gets the pinfall win. WINNER: Bron Breakker

We see some highlights of Shawn Michaels' career and Michaels will moderate the next segment - the Royal Rumble contract signing between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens. Michaels comes out as we head to commercial.

After returning from commercial, we see more legends. Hall of Famers "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase, Dory Funk Jr. and "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan (with 2x4 in hand and chanting "USA") are ringside.

WWE Royal Rumble Contract Signing: Cody Rhodes & Kevin Owens

Shawn Michaels says he is the closer and his only job tonight is to make sure he gets the signatures of Rhodes and Owens on the contract. Michaels introduces Kevin Owens, who comes out with the Winged Eagle championship. A ladder is set up near the ring area as they go over the rules of a Ladder Match. Michaels then introduces Cody Rhodes.

As he makes his way down, he climbs the ladder and sets his belt on the top and poses as Owens looks on in disgust. The two men stare each other down in the ring as Shawn looks on before asking them to take a seat. Neither listens to him so Shawn goes into a spiel, saying he has an assignment to complete tonight and it has to happen one way or another. He asks then again to please sign the contract. Cody takes a pen and signs immediately. Owens is much slower, starts to sign and then drops the pen and grabs a mic. Owens said that last night Cody said something that pissed him off, that "ten times out of ten Kevin Owens takes the easy way out" but that's a lie. He could have taken the easy way out at Bash in Berlin because of Cody's knee but he cared about their friendship. Owens says Cody takes the easy way out. Cody cuts off Kevin and says "enough" and no one is here to listen to him talk. He says he's done worrying about Kevin Owens and instead he's focused on who he will defend the championship against at WrestleMania. He demands Owens sign the contract. KO takes the pen and again drops it and takes the mic instead. He says that at Royal Rumble, he will shut everyone up and prove that he is the rightful WWE champion. Once he wins the title, everything that Rhodes got when he came back - his face on posters, the fanfare, the attention - it's coming to him.

- Shawn takes the mic and says "Kevin, you sound jealous" and points to the contract. Owens takes exception to that and asks Michaels to repeat himself. Owens then starts insulting Shawn saying it's not a surprise that he is siding with Cody because when things got tough, Shawn quit too. He claims Michaels is the one who is jealous as he's bringing more pride to the Winged Eagle title than HBK ever did. He says the only one losing their smile at Rumble is Cody and with that, he signs the contract and slams it on Shawn's chest. Michaels says there's only one thing left to do - to take the championships - and he calls on a referee to take the belts and suspend them over the ring. The ref obtains both titles and straps them onto a hanger as it's raised above them. Michaels says one man will walk out as the Undisputed WWE Champion; he wishes them good luck and extends his hands for a shake. Owens refuses and as Michaels is shaking Cody's hand, Kevin nails him with a cheapshot. As Michaels tries to control the situation, Owens kicks him in the gut and tries to hit the package piledriver but Cody runs in for the save. Shawn then takes off his jacket, measures up Kevin and delivers the Sweet Chin Music, laying out Owens. The segment ends with Cody and Shawn in the ring looking down at Owens on the outside.

Backstage, we see Jey Uso is shown warming up in preparation for his upcoming match against Gunther.

Michael Cole and Pat McAfee then say the next match will be Monster against Samoan Werewolf. We see clips highlighting their feud as well as a tale of the tape. As Strowman makes his way down to the ring, we head to commercial.

Thanks to RAJAH.COM for SNME live coverage.