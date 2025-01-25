WWE NXT Star Arianna Grace Becomes a U.S. Citizen

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Arianna Grace, a current NXT superstar and rising star in professional wrestling, is now officially a U.S. citizen. Grace announced the life milestone on social media, proudly sharing a photo of her citizenship congratulations letter.

In her post, Grace added a touch of humor, writing, "Miss NXT just became Miss USA! She’s a citizen folks!" The announcement was met with an outpouring of support and congratulations from fans and colleagues alike.

Born in Canada, Arianna Grace has steadily built her wrestling career and is currently signed to the WWE NXT brand. Her work has also expanded beyond the NXT ring, as she has taken on the role of liaison between NXT and TNA. Most recently, she made a notable appearance on TNA iMPACT! Live, joining the commentary team during an NXT Tag Team Title match. The bout featured Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer and Axiom) facing The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel), providing an exciting crossover moment between the two promotions.