WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

WWE NXT Star Arianna Grace Becomes a U.S. Citizen

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 25, 2025

WWE NXT Star Arianna Grace Becomes a U.S. Citizen

Arianna Grace, a current NXT superstar and rising star in professional wrestling, is now officially a U.S. citizen. Grace announced the life milestone on social media, proudly sharing a photo of her citizenship congratulations letter.

In her post, Grace added a touch of humor, writing, "Miss NXT just became Miss USA! She’s a citizen folks!" The announcement was met with an outpouring of support and congratulations from fans and colleagues alike.

Born in Canada, Arianna Grace has steadily built her wrestling career and is currently signed to the WWE NXT brand. Her work has also expanded beyond the NXT ring, as she has taken on the role of liaison between NXT and TNA. Most recently, she made a notable appearance on TNA iMPACT! Live, joining the commentary team during an NXT Tag Team Title match. The bout featured Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer and Axiom) facing The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel), providing an exciting crossover moment between the two promotions.

Chris Masters Discusses a Possible WWE Royal Rumble Comeback

During a recent interview with Rewind Recap Relive, former WWE Superstar Chris Masters (also known as Chris Adonis) reflected on the possibi [...]

— Ben Kerin Jan 25, 2025 04:41PM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #arianna grace

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π